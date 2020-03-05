PATTAYA: Die Central Group bietet einen Gratis-Shuttle-Service zwischen dem Einkaufszentrum Central Festival Pattaya Beach und den wichtigsten Hotels in Jomtien und Naklua an.
Jomtien-Shuttle-Service (6x tägl.):
Central Festival (Abf.: 10.00, 11.40, 14.15, 15.50, 17.25, 19.30), Centra Maris (Abf.: 10.40, 12.20, 14.55, 16.30, 18.05, 20.10). Divaree (Abf.: 10.50, 12.30, 15.05, 16.40, 18.15, 20.20), Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel & Resort (Abf.: 11.05, 12.40, 15.15, 16.50, 18.25, 20.30), Centara Pratumnak (Abf.: 11.20, 12.55, 15.30, 17.05, 18.40, 20.45).
Naklua-Shuttle-Service (7x tägl.):
Central Festival (Abf.: 12.20, 11.30, 13.40, 14.50, 16.00, 17.40, 18.50), Central Marina (Abf.: 10.30, 11.40, 13.50, 15.00, 16.10, 17.50, 19.00), Brighton (Abf.: 10.40, 11.50, 14.00, 15.10, 16.20, 18.00, 19.10), Garden Sea View (Abf.: 10.50, 12.00, 14.10, 15.20, 16.30, 18.10, 19.20), Way Hotel (Abf.: 10.55, 12.05, 14.15, 15.25, 16.35, 18.15, 19.25), The Zign (Abf.: 11.00, 12.10, 14.20, 15.30, 16.40, 18.20, 19.30), Tsix5 (Abf.: 11.05, 12.15, 14.25, 15.35, 16.45, 18.25, 19.35), Long Beach (Abf.: 11.10, 12.20, 14.30, 15.40, 16.50, 18.30, 19.40), Centara Grand Mirage (Abf.: 11.15, 12.25, 14.35, 15.45, 16.55, 18.35, 19.45), Mera Mare (Abf.: 11.25, 12.35, 14.45, 15.55, 17.05, 18.45, 19.55).
Es sind keine Kommentare zum Artikel vorhanden, bitte schreiben Sie doch den ersten Kommentar.