Wochenmenü im Ristorante da Marco

Erhältlich von Dienstag, 23. März bis Sonntag, 28. März 2021

Written by: Björn Jahner | 26/03/2021
Chef Marco freut sich, seinen Gästen sein neues Wochenmenü präsentieren. Foto: Zanetti
PATTAYA: Das Ristorante da Marco verwöhnt seine Gäste mit einem exklusiven Wochenmenü, kreiert von Chef Marco:

Salami "Felino" mit eingelegtem Gemüse und Knoblauchbrot

190 B.

Spaghetti alla Bottarga di Muggine mit Garnelen

270 B.

Aperol Spritz

60 B.

Rinder-"Tagliata" mit Rucola, Balsamico, Parmesankäse und Pommes Frites

360 B.

Affogato al Caffé Chantilly

(Vanilleeiscreme mit Espresso und Schlagsahne)

110 B.

Menüpreis: 990 B. pro Person

Ristorante da Marco, Swiss Sabai Lake Resort, Thung Klom-Tan Man Soi 12, Nongprue, Pattaya. Kontakt, Tel.: 082-206.0525. Standort auf Google Maps. Montag Ruhetag.

