PATTAYA: Das Ristorante da Marco verwöhnt seine Gäste mit einem exklusiven Wochenmenü, kreiert von Chef Marco:
Salami "Felino" mit eingelegtem Gemüse und Knoblauchbrot190 B.
Spaghetti alla Bottarga di Muggine mit Garnelen270 B.
Aperol Spritz60 B.
Rinder-"Tagliata" mit Rucola, Balsamico, Parmesankäse und Pommes Frites360 B.
Affogato al Caffé Chantilly
(Vanilleeiscreme mit Espresso und Schlagsahne)110 B.
Menüpreis: 990 B. pro Person
Ristorante da Marco, Swiss Sabai Lake Resort, Thung Klom-Tan Man Soi 12, Nongprue, Pattaya. Kontakt, Tel.: 082-206.0525. Standort auf Google Maps. Montag Ruhetag.