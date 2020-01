OFFSIDE: Laws of the Game 2018/2019



Slow motion shows a noticeable difference between the first and last contact with a ball. When exactly is the offside position judged?



Law 11 precises: the first point of ‘play’ or ‘touch’ of the ball should be used. https://t.co/0nRcc6JMYQ pic.twitter.com/3GAIuCcbPt