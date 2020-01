⚠️☣️⚠️ MYSTERIOUS CORONA VIRUS (ATYPICAL PNEUMONIA) IS SPREADING IN SOUTHEAST ASIA. ABOUT 300 CASES IN CHINA BUT IN THE LAST HOURS CASES ARE RECORDED IN AUSTRALIA, PHILIPPINES, THAILAND, JAPAN AND KOREA. ⚠️☣️⚠️ #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5M2GWwYJRV