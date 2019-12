INCIDENT: Lufthansa #LH404 Frankfurt to New York JFK (Airbus A340-600 D-AIHB) turned back W. of Ireland last night due to hydraulics failure. It diverted to Cologne-Bonn at 0155CET (0055UTC), presumably due to 11pm curfew at FRA.https://t.co/e9lQglEKgb pic.twitter.com/cDLGmkIHqm