Von: Björn Jahner | 06.10.19

HUA HIN: Am Montag, 16. Dezember richten die Multi Cultural Community (M.C.C.) und Sunshine International im Avani+ in Cha-am unter dem Motto „Christmas is in the Air“ das nächste Charity-Dinner aus. Für musikalische Unterhaltung sorgt die holländische Jazz-Band „Big to the Future“.

Im Eintrittspreis von 1.500 Baht sind enthalten: Buffet, Wein, Bier, alkoholfreie Getränke und die obligatorische Spende für ein soziales Projekt (1.200 Baht ohne Alkohol). Anmeldungen nimmt Lizzy „Hua Hin“ Ginsel per E-Mail entgegnen.